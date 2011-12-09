Google Search meets Social Analytics

#google

Google Social Search

Google with Social Stats is my new experiment that integrates social analytics with Google search results – here’s a quick video demo.

The search results display how many times a story has been shared on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus thus making it easy for you to spot the most popular stories among that sea of Google results. The results are further enhanced with image thumbnails.

Users of Google Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer may click here to add this enhanced search engine to their web browser.

This is just like regular Google web search so all the known Boolean and search operators - like allintitle, inurl, site, etc. - can be used with the query for more accurate search results. Internally, the tool is powered by Google Custom Search and jQuery.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

