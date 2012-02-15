All the Google Search Tips in one Video

The search team at Google has created a short video that puts all the useful stuff you can do on Google.com, plus some related search tips and tricks, in one place.

If you are a “power” Google user, you may not find anything new in this video but for the rest of us, this is a good recap of the kind of searches you can perform at Google.com.

And I just learned that you can drag images from the desktop and drop them on to the Google Images website and it will find  similar images on the Internet – that’s much faster than using the “Browse” button.

Amit Agarwal

