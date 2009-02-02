Put Google on your Business Cards

The owner of a Dallas based printing services company has come with this unique Google style business card design that you are very unlikely to throw away.

The business card carries a slightly photoshopped version of Google Search page along with a Google query “Dallas Printer” for which their site probably ranks #1 in the US. [via]

And Laser Printing Inc. is not the only company that is using Google on their business cards. Here are some more examples:

(Above) Employees of iTive.net too have Google on their business cards plus some instructions (for folk who don’t know Google) and a small thumbnail image - see full set.

(Below) Boston Web Studio has a simple Google Search box on their visiting cards plus a search phrase for they probably rank #1 on the Google - see full set.

Google Business Cards - The Risk Factor

WordPress creator Matt Mullenweg had a simple business card that carried his personal email address phone number and a suggestion on how people could reach him via the “I am Feeling Lucky” button in Google.

But he unfortunately lost the “most popular matt” title when he switched domains and now his old business cards may actually be sending traffic to the dancing Matt’s site.

Ideas for Business Card Designs

If you looking to create a personal business card with some unique design, check this great article by Robert Scoble - it lists down some good practices and ideas that would help you make a great business card. Scobleizer has compiled this information based on his extensive collection of 1000+ business cards.

