The Market Share of Google in Various Countries

This world-map image from SE Feng Shui illustrates the market share of Google in different countries across the world.

The color red indicates that the market share is higher than 90% while Google has less than 50% market share in countries that are highlighted in grey.

Google is a very minor player in South Korea where most people prefer using Naver.com for both search and email.

Last week I met a girl from South Korea and when I asked her about Google, she was quick to comment – “Koreans don’t use Google because they find the homepage is too plain and simple” – that probably explains why google.co.kr looks so much different than all the other Google home pages.