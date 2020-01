Open Google Maps, search for 8877 Quarten, Switzerland and switch to Google’s Street View. Look around the sky and what you see may surprise you.

The twin images follow you as you drive along the beautiful Swiss countryside.

Obviously something was wrong with the 360 ° cameras while the Google Street View cars were mapping that area, maybe the lens weren’t clean enough, but that won’t prevent people from coming up with their own conclusions.

8877 Quarten, Switzerland