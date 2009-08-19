Can You Identify the Google Logo Colors in Order?

#google

You probably use Google search, Reader, Docs and other Google products all day so here’s a quick test to see how well you know the Google Logo that’s prominently displayed on almost every Google page.

Take a look at these variations and identify the one image that accurately represents the order of colors found in the original Google logo.

Google Logo Colors Identify the Correct Colors of the Google Logo

Google Logo on ‘Who Want to be a Millionaire’

Now the more interesting part. A similar question was asked on the popular “Who wants to be a millionaire” game show and, as you can make out from this TV screen capture, the lady obviously confused.

google-millionaire

The question displayed on the screen says - “Which of the following is a true statement about the letters in the standard Google logo?” - and the choices are:

A. Both “O”s are yellow B. Both “G”s are blue C. The “L” is red D. The “E” is green

Just goes on to prove how ubiquitous Google has become.

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

