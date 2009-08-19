Can You Identify the Google Logo Colors in Order?

You probably use Google search, Reader, Docs and other Google products all day so here’s a quick test to see how well you know the Google Logo that’s prominently displayed on almost every Google page.

Take a look at these variations and identify the one image that accurately represents the order of colors found in the original Google logo.

Identify the Correct Colors of the Google Logo

Google Logo on ‘Who Want to be a Millionaire’

Now the more interesting part. A similar question was asked on the popular “Who wants to be a millionaire” game show and, as you can make out from this TV screen capture, the lady obviously confused.

The question displayed on the screen says - “Which of the following is a true statement about the letters in the standard Google logo?” - and the choices are:

A. Both “O”s are yellow B. Both “G”s are blue C. The “L” is red D. The “E” is green

Just goes on to prove how ubiquitous Google has become.