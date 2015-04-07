Incredible Art Made Entirely In Google Drawings

#google drive

Google Drawings is a simple Microsoft Paint like diagramming application that is commonly used for creating flowcharts and diagrams inside documents and presentations on Google Drive. It offers a few elementary tools before you dismiss Drawings as not worthy of any serious work, take a look at Joshua Pomeroy’s art and you’ll be amazed.

Google Drawings

Google Drawings in Google Drive

Google Drawing - Leonard Nimoy

Creating Art in Google Drawings

Joshua is a Michigan-based visual artist and he uses this basic Google Drawings app to create some very impressive and detailed vector portraits. You can browse through his work on Google Plus and all these images are created entirely inside Google Drawings.

If you are curious to know such incredible art was made, Joshua has uploaded a series of video tutorials on YouTube where he explains how he goes about creating these digital paintings from photographs inside Google Drive. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIhRTymNFBc

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet.

