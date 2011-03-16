Play Katamari on any Website in Google Chrome

#fun #games #google chrome

Back from a heavy lunch but not in a mood to work? Try this then.

Open any of your favorite websites in Google Chrome, bbcnews.com for example, and copy-paste the JavaScript code into your browser’s address bar.

javascript:var h='http://174.129.249.239/js/',i,n,ss=['http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.5.1/jquery.min.js',h+'Renderables.js',h+'Game.js'];for(i=0;i<ss.length;i++){n=document.createElement("script");n.src=ss[i]+'?'+Date.now();document.head.appendChild(n);}

This will add a little snowball to the web page and as you move the mouse around, the ball begins to roll. It will pick everything – the images, text and even input boxes - that come in the way and in doing so, the size of the ball will increase accordingly.

Here’s a quick video demo:

Play ;

The hack is inspired by the popular Katamari game where you are given a ball, known as a Katamari, that you have to roll to collect as much stuff as you can on the ground. It however works only with Chrome though Firefox 4 and IE 9 also support HTML5.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻