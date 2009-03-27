Google AdSense Video Units Are Being Discontinued

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-03-27
G

AdSense video units, a program that allowed AdSense publishers to embed YouTube videos along with Google Text ads, will be discontinued from April 2009.

google-video-ads

Unlike referrals, the video units weren’t really popular among website owners so in case you haven’t seen an AdSense video unit before, here’s a screenshot for you.

retiring-ads 

AdSense video units were first introduced in October 2007 for English websites but according to a notification displayed inside the AdSense dashboard, the program will be retiring next month. Don’t think this would affect anyone. Hat tip Sampad.

Published in: Google AdSense - YouTube

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch