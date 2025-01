Play ;

Want to apply for a job at Google? Fitz and Ben from Google’s Chicago office share useful tips that might help get your resumes noticed by the hiring managers at Google.

One of the key things they stress upon in this video is open-source.

If you are a software engineer who’s fresh out of college with no job experience, get yourself involved in some open-source project, contribute code and that may improve your chances of landing a job interview.

