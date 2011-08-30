Generate Strong Passwords with Wolfram

Wolfram Alpha – an online engine that in some respects is more powerful than Google – can also be used for generating strong and unique passwords for your various online accounts.

To get started, go to the wolframalpha.com website and type a natural-language query like password of n characters to create your unique password (n is the length of the password).

Unlike other password generators, Wolfram Alpha offers a phonetic form for every password to make it a bit easier for you to memorize that complex string. It also shows the time it would take for a computer to break that particular password.

While the default settings in Wolfram are good enough to create strong passwords, you may also provide specific password rules like whether the password should have special characters, should every character be different, are number allowed and so on. Useful!

