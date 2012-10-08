What Happens if you Forget the Yahoo Password

How do you login to any web service if do not remember the password? The answer is easy.

You will click the “forgot password” link on the sign-in page, the website will ask you to provide an alternate email address associated with your account and a password reset link will be sent to that address. Simple.

However, if you are using Yahoo Mail, Flickr or any of the other Yahoo services, recovering your account’s password involves a few more steps.

Yahoo will verify your identity before sending the password reset link.

You will be required to provide your date of birth, your country of residence and your postal code and Yahoo will only send the password reset link to your alternate email address if the entered information matches with the data stored in your Yahoo profile.

I created a second email account at Yahoo sometime back for testing but did not use the accurate birth date in my profile. I am therefore having trouble getting into that Yahoo account as I no longer remember the birth date I entered at the time of creating the account and without it, Yahoo won’t send the password reset link to my alternate address.

Do yourself a favor. Go to edit.yahoo.com and make a note of the postal code, date of birth and country that is associated with your Yahoo profile - you may need this information in case you ever forget your Yahoo account’s password like I did.

Bonus Tip: If you are a Gmail user, keep a record of your account creation date as that information will be required in case you ever lose access to your Google Account.