The First Video that was Uploaded to YouTube!

#youtube

Video sharing site YouTube was created on Valentine’s day five years ago. The founders - Steve Chen, Chad Hurley and Jawed Karim – were working for PayPal before starting YouTube.

It’s an interesting story – these people wanted to share videos from a dinner party with friends but their email program won’t accept large video attachments. So they decided to design a simple video sharing site that went on to become one of the most popular sites on the Internet.

Here are some important moments from YouTube’s five year history:

Clip 1. This video clip is from YouTube’s garage days when they were housed in one of Sequoia Capital’s offices.

Play ;

Clip 2. Chad Hurley and Steve Chen announcing on YouTube that they’ve been acquired by Google.

Play ;

Clip 3. And now the clip you’ve been waiting for. This is the video that was uploaded to YouTube. The clip was uploaded by Jawed Karim, the third-founder of YouTube, who is now an employee of Google.

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻