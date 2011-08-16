Google Related Adds a Useful Layer to Web Pages

Something useful and worth giving a try. Google Related is a new extension for Google Chrome that lets you explore additional web pages, images, videos and news articles related to the page you’re currently viewing but without leaving that page.

The new feature is also useful for online shoppers since it can pull product prices from the other online stores thus making comparison shopping easier for you.

If you are not on Google Chrome, you may install the Google Toolbar to access Related from your own browser. Also, if you would like to prevent Google Related from displaying suggestions for a particular web page or website, you may use the Hide option.