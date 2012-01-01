Find Geographic Location from an IP Address

Location of IP Address

Find Location of IP Address You can use Wolfram Alpha to determine the geographic location (city, country) of an IP Address. To get started, go to wolframalpha.com and put the IP address in the search field as in this example.

Wolfram internally uses the IP2Location databases of FraudLabs and MaxMind, Inc to compute the geographic information such as country, city, latitude, longitude, ISP and domain name associate with an IP address. The FAQ says that their IP-Country database is over 99% accurate though it may not work with every IP address that’s out there.