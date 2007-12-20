Dress Your Avatar at Yahoo! Avatar Towns

A Yahoo! Avatar is a character that you can personalize and use when interacting with friends online. By changing hairstyles, clothes, accessories, and backgrounds, you can create your own unique persona.

Yahoo! Avatars are displayed in the Messenger List of Yahoo! Messenger versions 6.0 and higher. You can also display avatars in the IM window during a Yahoo! Messenger conversation. The avatar can represent your mood the same way you use emoticons in Yahoo! Messenger.

