Did Jimmy Wales Shut Down OpenServing (for Wiki Hosting)

#wikipedia

Exactly an year ago, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales launched a free web hosting service called OpenServing that offered unlimited storage space and bandwidth for your websites. You could also integrate Google AdSense into your wiki pages and get 100% of the ad revenue.

Since Wikia was willing to pay all your software and web hosting bills, this announcement did pick lot of steam but is the OpenServing project still alive ?

openserving wiki hosting

Compete data suggests that OpenServing gets no traffic while Google bots cannot find a single wiki website that is hosted on OpenServing. So did Wikia ever open the site for public ?

When you open an account on OpenServing, you get an auto-reply that “Our team will create your openserving account soon” but that’s all.

The chances therefore seem high that Wikia may have scrapped all plans to launch OpenServing. Competitors like Wetpaint do offer free Wikis but they do not share the ad revenues.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻