Do you know that the Facebook group which has the maximum members is Enough with the Poking, Lets Just Have Sex.

As of writing, this Facebook group had 220,000 members and over 40,000 Facebook wall posts.

And one of the post on the Facebook discussion board has over 60,000 replies. Wow!

My favorite Facebook group, which is also very popular, is “People Who Always Have To Spell Their Names For Other People” - This group is for anyone with an unusual spelling or an unusual name.