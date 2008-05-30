The Importance of Short URLs in Print Newspapers & Magazines

It is interesting to see how newspaper sare trying to connect stories published in their print edition with online content. See this clip from Business Standard newspaper.

They add a short URL after the story that print subscriber can type in their browser and read related content on the web.

And this approach may actually be helping companies drive traffic to their web properties. They work at least in the case of print advertisements that have URLs.

A new study shows that including URLs in magazine ads drives readers to advertiser Web sites. The analysis of 833 print ads in seven magazines showed that ads with Web addresses were up to three times as likely to drive readers to a Web site, depending on the magazine category.

The biggest increases came in the home, women’s service, travel and fashion categories, though not so in the financial category.

