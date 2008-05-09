Send Your Name to the Moon in a NASA Spacecraft

#fun

nasa-moon-visitLunar Reconnaissance is an unmanned spacecraft that will launch for the moon in late 2008. The objective is to find safe landing sites on the moon and other planets like Mars.

Now NASA is collecting names of people who support this mission and this list will then be placed onboard the spacecraft when it is headed for the moon.

If you want to send your own name to the moon, just go to this Johns Hopkins site and submit. The deadline is June 27. You may also print a “certificate of participation” in PDF. Thanks Gerard Vlemmings.

