Read Books at Work While Boss Thinks You're Working on a PowerPoint Presentation

‘Read At Work’ is a collection of some famous books converted into PowerPoint presentations so you can read them at work without having to worry about boss stepping into the cubicle.

The website resembles a Windows XP desktop and these PowerPoint style books are neatly arranged in different folders on the desktop.

You can double click the book name to read them in the browser. Hit the escape key and return to your standard Windows desktop.

The whole idea is to help people read books even while they are at office. Each novel has the full text but formatted like a presentation. Works across all browsers.

www.readatwork.com - Thanks Ursi.

