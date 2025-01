E-books sales have been slow to take off. In an attempt to persuade college students to try e-textbooks, CafeScribe is sending every e-textbook purchaser a scratch and sniff sticker with a musty “old book” smell.

By placing these stickers on their computers they can give their e-books the same musty book smell they know and love from used textbooks — without any of the residual DNA you often find stuck to the pages of used textbooks. Link.