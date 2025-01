This water-color painting of George Bush may looking nothing special at the first glance but you’ll be surprised to know that it’s not an image.

It is just a combination of alphabets and numeric characters of different sizes and colors arranged using CSS in such a way that they look like a painting.

To confirm, view the HTML source code of the above page or select some area using the mouse. Thanks Román Cortés and Waxy.

Related: ASCII Text Paintings