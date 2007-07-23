Aerial Satellite Images from NASA, Google Earth, Yahoo! Maps & Windows Live

Published on 2007-07-23
If you ever wanted to compare the satellite imagery data from Google Earth, Live Maps and Yahoo! Maps, look no further than Flash Earth (caution, this may be an illegal site)

Flash Earth is a Adobe Flash based mapping service that works inside the browser and fetches mapping data and aerial pictures from several mapping websites including NASA, Microsoft, Yahoo, Ask.com and Google.

Flash Earth has not been formally endorsed by any of the imagery providers (Google, Microsoft, Yahoo! etc.) as it conflicts with their Terms of Use which states that the imagery should only by accessed via their official API, and not by any other means (which Flash Earth has done).

Tip: if you know the coordinates of a location by its latitude and longitude, you can enter these figures into the search box and be taken to that position.  www.flashearth.com

