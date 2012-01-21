Recover Your Facebook Account with Trusted Friends

#facebook #security

There are a couple of simple but important steps you may take to ensure that your Facebook account is always safe and secure from hackers.

For instance, you may associate a phone number to your account and Facebook will send a text message whenever someone logs into your Facebook account from a new location or from another computer. It also helps if you can add an alternate email address to your Facebook account as a backup in case you lose access to the primary email address.

facebook trusted friends

Use Trusted Friends to Recover your Facebook Account

Trusted Friends is one of the other useful security related feature of Facebook that some of us may not be aware of.

You choose any 3-5 friends, who you trust, and Facebook will send them recovery instructions for your account in the worst case scenario where you have forgotten your Facebook password and have also lost access to your email accounts and your mobile phone.

To set up a trusted friends list for your Facebook account, go to your Account Settings –> Security –> Trusted Friends and pick any 3-5 close friends.

If you ever get locked out of our account, Facebook will send recovery codes to all these trusted friends. Next you need to call your friends, collect the codes and submit them to Facebook. After you submit the security codes, you’ll have to wait for 24-hours before you can log into Facebook again.

How to Set up Trusted Friends in Facebook – Video

Here’s a quick video detailing how you may specify Trusted Friends on Facebook.

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻