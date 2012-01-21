Recover Your Facebook Account with Trusted Friends

There are a couple of simple but important steps you may take to ensure that your Facebook account is always safe and secure from hackers.

For instance, you may associate a phone number to your account and Facebook will send a text message whenever someone logs into your Facebook account from a new location or from another computer. It also helps if you can add an alternate email address to your Facebook account as a backup in case you lose access to the primary email address.

Use Trusted Friends to Recover your Facebook Account

Trusted Friends is one of the other useful security related feature of Facebook that some of us may not be aware of.

You choose any 3-5 friends, who you trust, and Facebook will send them recovery instructions for your account in the worst case scenario where you have forgotten your Facebook password and have also lost access to your email accounts and your mobile phone.

To set up a trusted friends list for your Facebook account, go to your Account Settings –> Security –> Trusted Friends and pick any 3-5 close friends.

If you ever get locked out of our account, Facebook will send recovery codes to all these trusted friends. Next you need to call your friends, collect the codes and submit them to Facebook. After you submit the security codes, you’ll have to wait for 24-hours before you can log into Facebook again.

How to Set up Trusted Friends in Facebook – Video

Here’s a quick video detailing how you may specify Trusted Friends on Facebook.