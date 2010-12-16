Your Facebook Newspaper

If you don’t quite like the plain river-like look of your Facebook news stream, check out PostPost. It’s an impressive web app that will re-format your Facebook like a newspaper such that you can catch all the photos, videos and links shared by your Facebook friends on a single page.

What’s nice about this “Facebook Newspaper” is that it is interactive – you can watch videos inline, like posts or comment on any of them without leaving the page. And the boxes will realign themselves based on the size of your screen /browser.

Like your main Facebook stream, you can also hide content from noisy pages or friends from appearing in the newspaper and keep it clean.

