Embed YouTube Videos without the YouTube Logo

This web page contains two videos that are embedded straight from YouTube. They are essentially the same videos except that one of the embedded video players does not not carry any YouTube-specific branding while the other one does. Play the YouTube videos to notice the difference.
This video player has a YouTube logo in the control bar (bottom right)..
.. while the player embedded below carries no such logo.
Remove the YouTube Logo from the Video Player
If you would like to remove the logo from the YouTube player before embedding it on to your website, all you need to do is make a minor edit to the default embed code that is provided by YouTube.
The default YouTube embed code for a video is something like:
<iframe src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/-hX_rznqnM0" height="350" width="575"></iframe>
If you would like to remove the YouTube branding and logo from the embedded player, add modestbranding=0 to the YouTube video URL as shown below:
<iframe src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/-hX_rznqnM0?modestbranding=1" height="350" width="575"></iframe>.
The new “modestbranding” parameter for YouTube is supported for both Adobe Flash and IFRAME based embed codes that are HTML5 compatible. You can also use the same technique for simple YouTube embeds.
Update: The previous version of this article used the “showinfo=0” parameter with “modestbranding=1” but for the video player to be completely logoless, the showinfo parameter needs to removed. Brian Glick from the YouTube team shares why:
The reason why the video “YouTube” logo overlay appears is because the modestbranding option normally, by itself, still shows some branding - in the form of a small “YouTube” text overlay in the upper-right corner of the video, when you hover over it while the video’s paused. But since you explicitly asked for showinfo=0, we have no place to show the “YouTube” text overlay. So the alternative is to communicate that it’s a YouTube video player via the video overlay.