Embed YouTube Videos without the YouTube Logo

This web page contains two videos that are embedded straight from YouTube. They are essentially the same videos except that one of the embedded video players does not not carry any YouTube-specific branding while the other one does. Play the YouTube videos to notice the difference.

This video player has a YouTube logo in the control bar (bottom right)..

.. while the player embedded below carries no such logo.

Remove the YouTube Logo from the Video Player

If you would like to remove the logo from the YouTube player before embedding it on to your website, all you need to do is make a minor edit to the default embed code that is provided by YouTube.

The default YouTube embed code for a video is something like:

<iframe src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/-hX_rznqnM0" height="350" width="575"></iframe>

If you would like to remove the YouTube branding and logo from the embedded player, add modestbranding=0 to the YouTube video URL as shown below:

<iframe src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/-hX_rznqnM0?modestbranding=1" height="350" width="575"></iframe>.

The new “modestbranding” parameter for YouTube is supported for both Adobe Flash and IFRAME based embed codes that are HTML5 compatible. You can also use the same technique for simple YouTube embeds.

Update: The previous version of this article used the “showinfo=0” parameter with “modestbranding=1” but for the video player to be completely logoless, the showinfo parameter needs to removed. Brian Glick from the YouTube team shares why: