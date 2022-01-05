Twitter Screenshots - The Best Way to Embed Tweets in Web Pages

#embed #screenshots #twitter

This guide explains how you can capture high-resolutions screenshots of tweets and embed them inside web pages and emails.

1. Copy the Tweet URL

Open any Tweet inside the twitter website and copy the full URL of the tweet from the address bar. If you are using the Twitter app on your mobile phone, open the tweet that would like to screenshot, click the Share button and choose Copy link.

Tweet URL

2. Capture Twitter Screenshot

Open screenshot.guru and paste the tweet URL that you copied in the previous step. Select the I am not a robot checkbox and click the Screen Capture button to instantly download a high-resolution retina screenshot of the tweet.

Tweet Screenshot

In addition to tweets, you can also capture high-res screenshots of web pages with screenshot.guru.

