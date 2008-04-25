Know the Current Location of your FedEx or UPS Shipments Via Email

Are you expecting one or more shipments from FedEx or UPS ? You can quickly track the exact location of these packages using just your email address.

Compose a new email message on your desktop or mobile phone, keep the subject blank and type all the different shipment tracking numbers in the body of the message.

If that package is shipped via FedEx, address the email to track@fedex.com while in case of UPS, the message should be sent to totaltrack@ups.com.

Send the email and within seconds, you’ll know the status of your shipments. Extremely useful when you have a mobile phone with email but no Internet access.

Other than email, you can also use twitter to get live updates for your shipment from FedEx, UPS, USPS or DHL.

Related: Track Shipments from UPS, DHL or FedEx on Google Earth