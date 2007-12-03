How to Keep Your Email Messages Private

#microsoft outlook

Worried that boss is reading your email in office ? Read some ways to prevent people from snooping your email. From IDG.

Whether you get your e-mail on a company network or through a Web mail service, your company has the legal right to monitor your incoming and outgoing messages.

But you can shut out corporate snoops by encrypting your messages.

For Web mail, a quick trick is to add an “s” after the “p” in the “http://” portion of the address bar; this will switch you to a secure, encrypted connection. For example, https://mail.aol.com or https://mail.google.com will connect you to each service in such a way that only you can read your incoming messages, and only the intended recipients can read your outgoing mail. Microsoft automatically encrypts messages in its Hotmail accounts, but the “https:” trick does not work for Yahoo Mail.

To encrypt e-mail messages in Outlook, you need a Digital ID certificate from VeriSign that costs $20 a year. To obtain a Digital ID in Outlook 2003, select Tool, Options, Security and click the Get Digital ID button.

Once obtained, the ID will automatically install itself in your Web browser or e-mail program. A Digital ID acts as an electronic substitute for a sealed envelope and handwritten signature. It lets you encrypt e-mail and attachments, protecting them from being read by online intruders. Only your intended recipient can decrypt them. Of course, you’ll have to share your password with your recipient to make this possible.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻