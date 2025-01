Google just sent out two press releases related to the Open Social platform.

Though the emails were from press@google.com (an official Google address) and had no mention of either Viagra or those 25 millions dollars hidden in Africa, Gmail marked both the messages as Spam.

Gmail no doubt offers the best spam filtering features among all web email programs but it’s always safe to check the spam folder for any false positives before performing a “Delete All.”

Related: Block Image Spam in Gmail