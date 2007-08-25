Email Address of Journalists, News Editors, TV Anchors & Web Reporters

Want to contact the author of some story published on TV, newspaper or news website. Here are some email addresses of media personalities.

ABC News, Barbara Walters, 2020@abc.com
ABC News, George Stephanopoulos, thisweek@abc.com
ABC News, John Stossel, 2020@abc.com
ABC News, Nightline, nightline@abcnews.com
ABC News, Ted Koppel, nightline@abc.com
Associated Press, Jennifer Loven, jloven@ap.org
Associated Press, Kathleen Carroll (Executive Editor), kcarroll@ap.org
Associated Press, Larry Margasak, lmargasak@ap.org
Associated Press, Michael Silverman (Managing Editor), msilverman@ap.org
Associated Press, Michelle DeArmound, opinion@thewire.ap.org
Associated Press, Nedra Pickler, npickler@ap.org
Associated Press, Ron Fournier, rfournier@ap.org
Associated Press, Sandra Johnson (Washington Bureau Chief), sjohnson@ap.org
Associated Press, Seth Sutel, pr@ap.org
Associated Press, Terry Hunt, thunt@ap.org
CBS News, 48 Hours, 48hours@cbsnews.com
CBS News, 60 Minutes II, 60II@cbsnews.com
CBS News, 60 Minutes, 60m@cbsnews.com
CBS News, Bill Plante, bpc@cbsnews.com
CBS News, CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, evening@cbsnews.com
CBS News, Early Show, earlyshow@cbs.com
CBS News, Erin Moriarty, efm@cbsnews.com
CBS News, Face The Nation, ftn@cbsnews.com
CBS News, Mark Knoller, mkx@cbsnews.com
CBS News, Peter Maer, pma@cbsnews.com
CBS News, Rita Braver, rbc@cbsnews.com
CBS News, Sunday Morning, sundays@cbsnews.com
CBSnews.com, Dick Meyer (Editorial Director), grain@cbsnews.com
CNN, Aaron Brown, aaron.brown@turner.com
CNN, American Morning, am@cnn.com
CNN, Anderson Cooper 360, 360@cnn.com
CNN, Andrea Koppel, andrea.koppel@turner.com
CNN, Bill Schneider, bill.schneider@turner.com
CNN, Bruce Morton, bruce.morton@turner.com
CNN, Candy Crowley, candy.crowley@turner.com
CNN, Carol Lin, carol.lin@turner.com
CNN, Crossfire, crossfire@cnn.com
CNN, Daryn Kagan, daryn.kagan@turner.com
CNN, David Ensor, david.ensor@turner.com
CNN, Daybreak, daybreak@cnn.com
CNN, Howard Kurtz, kurtzh@washpost.com
CNN, In The Money, inthemoney@cnn.com
CNN, Inside Politics, insidepoliticts@cnn.com
CNN, James Carville, crossfire@cnn.com
CNN, Jeanne Meserve, jeanne.meserve@turner.com
CNN, Jeff Greenfield, jeff.greenfield@cnn.com
CNN, Jim Walton (President of CNN News Group), jim.walton@turner.com
CNN, Judy Woodruff, deirdre.walsh@turner.com
CNN, Kelly Wallace, kelly.wallace@turner.com
CNN, Kyra Phillips, kyra.phillips@turner.com
CNN, Live At CNN, live@cnn.com
CNN, Live From, livefrom@cnn.com
CNN, Live Today, livetoday@cnn.com
CNN, Lou Dobbs, lou.dobbs@turner.com
CNN, Lou Dobbs, loudobbs@cnn.com
CNN, Miles O'Brien, miles.obrien@turner.com
CNN, Moneyline, moneyline@cnn.com
CNN, Newsnight, newsnight@cnn.com
CNN, Paul Begala, crossfire@cnn.com
CNN, Paula Zahn Now, paulazahnnow@cnn.com
CNN, Paula Zahn, paula.zahn@turner.com
CNN, Paula Zahn, paulazahn@cnn.com
CNN, Rick Davis (Executive Vice President - CNN News Standards and Practices), rick.davis@turner.com
CNN, Robert Novak, robert.novak@turner.com
CNN, Tom Hannon (Political Director), tom.hannon@cnn.com
CNN, Tucker Carlson, crossfire@cnn.com
CNN, Weekend American Morning, wam@cnn.com
CNN, Wolf Blitzer, wolf@cnn.com
Fox News, After Hours, afterhours@foxnews.com
Fox News, At Large with Geraldo Rivera, atlarge@foxnews.com
Fox News, Brian Wilson, brian.wilson@foxnews.com
Fox News, Brit Hume, brit.hume@foxnews.com
Fox News, Bulls & Bears, bullsandbears@foxnews.com
Fox News, Cashin'In, cash@foxnews.com
Fox News, Cavuto on Business, cavuto@foxnews.com
Fox News, Collins Spencer, collins.spencer@foxnews.com
Fox News, Comments, comments@foxnews.com
Fox News, DaySide with Linda Vester, dayside@foxnews.com
Fox News, Forbes on FOX, forbes@foxnews.com
Fox News, FOX & Friends, friends@foxnews.com
Fox News, FOX Magazine, foxmagazine@foxnews.com
Fox News, FOX News Live, feedback@foxnews.com
Fox News, FOX News Sunday, fns@foxnews.com
Fox News, FOX News Watch, newswatch@foxnews.com
Fox News, FOX Report with Shepard Smith, foxreport@foxnews.com
Fox News, Hannity & Colmes (Alan Colmes), Colmes@foxnews.com
Fox News, Hannity & Colmes (Sean Hannity), Hannity@foxnews.com
Fox News, Heartland w/ John Kasich, heartland@foxnews.com
Fox News, James Rosen, james.rosen@foxnews.com
Fox News, Jim Angle, jim.angle@foxnews.com
Fox News, Major Garrett, major.garrett@foxnews.com
Fox News, Molly Henneberg, molly.henneberg@foxnews.com
Fox News, On the Record with Greta, ontherecord@foxnews.com
Fox News, Special Report with Brit Hume, special@foxnews.com
Fox News, Studio B with Shepard Smith, studiob@foxnews.com
Fox News, The Beltway Boys, beltway@foxnews.com
Fox News, The Big Story with John Gibson, myword@foxnews.com
Fox News, The O'Reilly Factor, oreilly@foxnews.com
Fox News, Viewer Services, viewerservices@foxnews.com
Fox News, War Stories, warstories@foxnews.com
Fox News, Wendell Goler, wendell.goler@foxnews.com
Fox News, Your World with Neil Cavuto, cavuto@foxnews.com
MSNBC, Alison Stewart, world@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Amy Robach, world@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Bob Kur, robert.kur@nbc.com
MSNBC, Chris Jansing, world@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Chris Matthews, hardball@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Contessa Brewer, world@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Countdown with Keith Olbermann, countdown@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Dan Abrams, abramsreport@msnbc.com
MSNBC, David Schuster, dshuster@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Deborah Norville, norville@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Dennis Sullivan (Executive Editor - Campaign Coverage), dennis.sullivan@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Don Imus, imus@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Hardball with Chris Matthews, hardball@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Imus in the Morning, Imus@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Joe Scarborough, joe@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Joe Trippi, jtrippi@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Keith Olbermann, countdown@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Lester Holt Live, Lesterholt@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Lester Holt, lester.holt@msnbc.com
MSNBC, MSNBC Investigates, msnbcinvestigates@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Randy Meier, world@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Richard Kaplan (President), feedback@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Ron Reagan, rreagan@msnbc.com
MSNBC, Scarborough Country, joe@msnbc.com
NBC News, Dateline, dateline@nbc.com
NBC News, Meet The Press (Tim Russert), mtp@nbc.com
NBC News, Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, nightly@nbc.com
NBC News, Today Show, today@nbc.com
