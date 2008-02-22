Create a Personal Handwritten Signature For Your Email Messages

#fonts #signature

cursive-handwriting-signatureA handwritten signature at the bottom of your email messages can sometimes add a pinch of personal touch to your emails. (Also read - “How to Add Image Signatures in Gmail”)

If you are on a Tablet PC, you can very easily sign off emails with handwritten cursive signatures using the stylus but for everyone else, MyLiveSignature is the place to go.

MyLiveSignature, as the name suggests, allows you to create email signatures online that look as if they are handwritten. You can customize the slope (tilt) of the writing or choose from a variety of cursive handwriting fonts so that the image closely resembles your real signature.

And if don’t like approximations - write your signature on a sheet of paper, scan the signature and upload that image to MyLiveSignature. They will send you an exact copy of the signature ready for use in emails and blogs - this however costs $10.

MyLiveSignature.com - Type your name to get started.

Related: Create Text Logos using Adobe Fonts

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻