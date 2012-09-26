Subscribe to the Email Newsletter

Did you get an email from me saying that your email address have been unsubscribed from the Digital Inspiration newsletter? Here’s what happened.

I ran a little clean up script yesterday night to remove all inactive subscribers from the list that have not opened any newsletter issue for more than a year.

The problem is that tracking email activity, particularly clicks and opens, is not always foolproof and hence the script removes some “active” subscribers as well.

I am really sorry about that but if you have been erroneously removed from the list, please click here to re-subscribe. Thanks!

The Digital Inspiration email newsletter is sent on most weekdays and you can unsubscribe anytime with a click. And if you hate getting another email in your overloaded mailbox, here are more ways to subscribe.

