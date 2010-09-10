Display Google Analytics Stats On Your Website

#google analytics

Some websites may like to make their traffic stats public so that both visitors as well as advertisers can gain more insights into the traffic patterns of that site.

Google Analytics, a free and unlimited web stats service, doesn’t offer public reports like Sitemeter or StatCounter. That means if you were to share your traffic details with another person, you’ll have to add him as a user to your Google Analytics account.

google analytics reports - public

Since that’s not a very practical solution, there’s a new service called SeeTheStats that will easily solve your problem.

**Make your Google Analytics Reports **“Public”****

To get started, you simply need to authorize SeeTheStats to access your Google Account and then choose a profile of the website for which you want to make the data public. Then, with the magic of Google Analytics API, the service pulls your Analytics data and generate Flash-based charts (or JPG images) that you may embed as widgets on your website.

You may choose to display your website page-views, unique visitors, the time they spend on your pages, which countries they are coming from and almost every other metric that’s available in Google Analytics.

Here are some sample sites that have chosen to make their Google Analytics stats public via SeeTheStats.com.

The service will automatically update your traffic charts based on your current statistics. If you ever want to block SeeTheStats from further access to your Google Analytics data, you may simply delete the authorization access from your Google Accounts settings page.

Related: Choosing a Web Stats Program

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻