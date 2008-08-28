Introducing Digital Inspiration v2.0

The new design of Digital Inspiration is now live after a gap of several light years. Please spend a few minutes at the new site and leave your feedback, good or bad, in the comments.

You may also want to check out the following new sections:

4 . The share, print and translation options have been completely redesigned and are more user-friendly than ever before.

Finally, here’s how the site should ideally look on your computer screen. If you discover broken links or features that don’t work in your web browser, please do let me know via the comments.