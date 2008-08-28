Introducing Digital Inspiration v2.0

di The new design of Digital Inspiration is now live after a gap of several light years. Please spend a few minutes at the new site and leave your feedback, good or bad, in the comments.

You may also want to check out the following new sections:

1. What’s popular - Read the most popular stories on Digital Inspiration.

2. Sites we Like - A map of websites that we read everyday.

3. Tools & Widgets - A roundup of widgets / gadgets that enable you to read Digital Inspiration anywhere, anytime.

4. The share, print and translation options have been completely redesigned and are more user-friendly than ever before.

Finally, here’s how the site should ideally look on your computer screen. If you discover broken links or features that don’t work in your web browser, please do let me know via the comments.

See the new Digital Inspiration v2.0

