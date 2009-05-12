Word of the Day - Typochondria

Typochondria is a state of persistent anxiety among designers that they have selected a wrong typeface or font for their project.

“The condition is often paired with optical kerning disorder or the need to constantly adjust and re-adjust the space between letters.”

If you know someone who seems to be suffering from this font related disorder, Ellen Lupton has some tips on how to cure typochondira:

Don’t mix typefaces that are too similar to each other but don’t combine those that are too discordant, don’t confuse styles and eras, and don’t buy poor-quality fonts.

Other typography related disorders include:

Typophilia - An excessive attachment to and fascination with the shape of lettersâ€š often to the exclusion of other interests and object choices.

Typophobia - The irrational dislike of letterformsâ€š often marked by a preference for iconsâ€š dingbatsâ€š and — in real fatal cases — bullets and daggers. The fears of the typophobe can often be quieted (but not cured) by steady doses of Helvetica and Times Roman.

Typothermia - The promiscuous refusal to make a lifelong commitment to a single typeface — or even to five or sixâ€š as some doctors recommend. The typothermiac is constantly tempted to test drive “hot” new fontsâ€š often without a proper license.