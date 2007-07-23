How to Get a New Website on Search Engines Quickly

You have just launched a website and probably waiting for organic search traffic to hit your server logs. If the site is new, the level of trust may be “low” so here are few things from SEO Blog that can help you build trust faster:

  • Upload your product feed to Froogle. It’s FREE!

  • Create a Yahoo Group in the niche your site sits.

  • Create a “lens” for your site on Squidoo

  • Create a MySpace account and use it to publicize your site.

  • Advertise your site on Craigslist. It’s free, relevant and localised.

  • Submit your site to DMOZ.org. It may take time, but it’s worth it.

  • If you’re launching a new site, or new content, write an introduction and submit it to share sites like Digg, Reddit and Now Public.

  • Get a custom t-shirt made with your website url on it, and wear it often.

  • Giving away an eBook is an excellent way to generate word-of-mouth about your site.

  • Offer something for free. Free is good. People tell their friends about free stuff.

  • Full list here.

