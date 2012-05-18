Embed Large Pictures with Google Maps Viewer

#embed #google maps #guides

This tutorial explains how you can use Google Maps to embed high-resolution photographs and other large images into your website in few easy steps.

Since it uses Google Maps, users can pan or zoom the image with the mouse just the way they navigate Google Maps. Let’s see how:

Google Maps Tile Cutter GMap Image Cutter will cut large images into tiles for displaying on a Google Map.

Use Google Maps to Embed Large Images

  1. Download the free Google Maps Image Cutter application - it is a zip file and you can just extract it to any folder on the desktop.
  2. The app will cut any large photograph into tiles that are later displayed inside a Google Maps. Double-click the GMapImageCutter.jar file to launch the application (you need to Java installed on your computer).
  3. Choose File->Open and select any large photograph on your hard drive. Leave the Tile Count as default and click the Create button.
  4. You will now see an HTML file and numerous small images (tiles) in a sub-folder that has the same name as your original image. Upload the entire  folder to your website (or even Dropbox) and embed the HTML file in your web page using the IFRAME tag.

Live Demo - Google Maps Tiles

You can either use the on-screen controls or your mouse to zoom and pan the image. Alternatively, use the two-finger pinch if you are on a touch screen like the iPad.

You can use Google Maps Image Cutter to embed JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF and even RAW images from DSLR camera. It uses Java and works on Windows, Mac and Linux systems.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻