How to Design your own Visual Resume

Why create a job resume that resembles a standard black-and-white Word document written in Times New Roman when you can easily use pictures, maps and other visual elements to make your otherwise boring resume stand out from the rest.

In the above slides, Jesse offers some good and compelling advice on why you need to make a visual resume and how you can go about creating one using presentation software that you probably already have on your computer.

A visual resume is obviously not any replacement for traditional resumes yet but it can certainly help you accentuate your achievements and education better.

