Customize your Facebook Profile Page

#facebook #zz #z

The new layout of your Facebook profile page can accommodate six images thus giving you room to be a little bit more creative with the design.

For instance, some people “slice” a large photograph into pieces and tag them on Facebook such that one slice appears as their main profile picture while the other pieces show up in the thumbnail region.

If you would like to have something similar for your own Facebook profile page, just get a 700px (W) x 500 px (H) picture of yourself and slice it in Photoshop /GIMP as per dimensions marked in the next image.

Alternatively, if you already have a copy of Photoshop on your desktop, just grab this readymade PSD template and import your picture as a new layer. Then choose File – > Save for Web and this should save all the sliced images in on folder.

Upload all these image slices to your Facebook photo album and then tag them in the following sequence (the order is very important).

First set the largest image (200x500) to be your main profile picture. Then choose the 100x68 thumbnail from the image gallery that will appear in the extreme right on your profile page and tag it with your name. Then tag the immediate left image and so on such that the left-most thumbnail get tagged in the end.

That’s it! [Also see: Create Custom Facebook Pages]

facebook tag

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻