Publish your own Paid Newsletter with Letter.ly

While alternate channels like Twitter and RSS feeds have grown in popularity, the good old email newsletter still has its charm. Provide a newsletter with relevant and well-written content and they'll come for sure.

Email Newsletters – Where the Provider Pays

Like everything else, there’re plenty of email newsletter services on the web to choose from.

For instance, if you are business owner looking to connect with your customers, you can go with Mail Chimp, Campaign Monitor or Constant Contact – these services will not only deliver your emails but will also help track the performance of your marketing campaigns.

Web publishers (including bloggers) can deliver RSS updates in the form of email newsletters using services like FeedBurner, AWeber or FeedBlitz.

Email Newsletters – Where the Subscriber Pays

Some of the service discussed above are free while others are paid but they all have one thing in common – the email newsletter is always delivered free to the subscriber. The service costs, if any, are borne by the newsletter provider and not the subscriber.

If you’re however planning to launch a subscription based newsletter where people will have to pay a certain fee to receive your email, a service that you should explore is letter.ly.

With letter.ly, you can offer subscribe a one-click sign-up page – they simply have to share their email address and pay with their credit cards (through Amazon Payments) to become a subscriber of your email newsletter.

You get a unique email address  and any email that you send to this address will be forwarded to your subscribers as a newsletter. So you get decide the format of the newsletter as well as the frequency and time of delivery.

It can’t get any simpler than this.

