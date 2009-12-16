Create Google Short URLs without the Toolbar

Goo.gl is a new URL shortening service from Google but unlike bit.ly or tinyURL, goo.gl cannot be used as a stand-alone service for shrinking URLs of web pages.

That means you can cannot create short URLs on-demand - you either need to install the Google Toolbar or, if you have a blog, you can integrate FeedBurner with Twitter and it will automatically create Google short links for all your new posts (not the old content).

Shorten URLs using goo.gl

There’s however a new extension that you may use to create Goo.gl short URLs for the web page you are currently viewing inside Chrome without requiring the toolbar. Or, if you are using a browser other than Chrome, you can use this online service to shrink the URL of any web page using goo.gl.

Internally, this extension (source) sends a POST request to goo.gl/api with the user-agent parameter set to toolbar@google.com and gets back the Google short URL in JSON. It would be awesome if the developer can convert this extension into a bookmarklet.

function shortify ( url ) { var auth_token = getUrlShorteningRequestParams (url); var urlEscaped = escape (url). replace ( / \\ + / g , "%2B" ); xmlhttp. open ( "POST" , "http://goo.gl/api/url ? user = toolbar@google.com & url = " + urlEscaped + " & auth_token = " + auth_token, false) ; xmlhttp.onload = xmlhttpLoad; xmlhttp. send ( null ); }

