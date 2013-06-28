How to Quickly Compose a New Email Message

Published on 2013-06-28
If you are to compose a new email message to someone, you’ll probably launch the mail program first, wait for the Inbox to load and will then hit the Compose button. That’s like 3 steps to open a blank new message.

Gmail Compose Shortcut

There’s a faster way though that will completely skip the Inbox.

Go to the address bar of your web browser, type “mailto:” and hit the Enter key. The command will launch the message compose window directly in your default mail program but without loading your mailbox in the background (see GIF).

You may also include additional arguments in the mailto: command to automatically fill the various message fields.

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

