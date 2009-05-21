Compare Wolfram Search Results with Google

Firefox users can now use the brilliant Wolfram search engine alongside Google.

Google and Wolfram on the same page

This is possible through a new Firefox add-on that displays search results from Wolfram Alpha in a neat sidebar whenever you perform a search on the main Google website.

You can use this to compare Wolfram Search with Google and the nice part about the add-on is that it auto-hides Wolfram from Google pages where there are no Wolfram results available for a particular search query.

All results pages on Wolfram can be downloaded in PDF format. Give it a shot.

Compare Wolfram with Google