China Blocks IMDB Movie Website

#censorship #china

Amazon owned IMDB.com, a popular web database of movies and actors, is no longer accessible from China.

Why China Blocked IMDB

While there has been no official comment on why the IMDB site was blocked inside China, rumors on Twitter suggest that this documentary on the Dalai Lama and Tibet may have been the main reason for the block.

The film talks about Tibetans living in exile and their struggle to free Tibet. The film also contains scenes from Chinese occupied Lhasa (Tibet’s capital) and all this may have been enough for the censors in China to put IMDB behind the red firewall.

Other popular websites that are currently blocked in China include Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, Tumblr and Twitter. Wikipedia is only partially banned in China.

URL

Reports

Chinese ISP

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

Chinanet Shanghai Province Network

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

Chinanet Sichuan Province Network

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

Beijing Sohu New Era Technology Information Co Ltd

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

Cnc Group Beijing Province Network

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

China Mobile Communications Corporation - Jiangsu

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

Jinan Suyucivil Drugstore Co Ltd

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

Chinanet Shanghai Province Network

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

China Telecom

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

Chinanet Shanghai Province Network

www.imdb.com

inaccessible

Chinanet Beijing Province Network

