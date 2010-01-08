China Blocks IMDB Movie Website

Amazon owned IMDB.com, a popular web database of movies and actors, is no longer accessible from China.
Why China Blocked IMDB
While there has been no official comment on why the IMDB site was blocked inside China, rumors on Twitter suggest that this documentary on the Dalai Lama and Tibet may have been the main reason for the block.
The film talks about Tibetans living in exile and their struggle to free Tibet. The film also contains scenes from Chinese occupied Lhasa (Tibet’s capital) and all this may have been enough for the censors in China to put IMDB behind the red firewall.
Other popular websites that are currently blocked in China include Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, Tumblr and Twitter. Wikipedia is only partially banned in China.
URL
Reports
Chinese ISP
inaccessible
Chinanet Shanghai Province Network
inaccessible
Chinanet Sichuan Province Network
inaccessible
Beijing Sohu New Era Technology Information Co Ltd
inaccessible
Cnc Group Beijing Province Network
inaccessible
China Mobile Communications Corporation - Jiangsu
inaccessible
Jinan Suyucivil Drugstore Co Ltd
inaccessible
Chinanet Shanghai Province Network
inaccessible
China Telecom
inaccessible
Chinanet Shanghai Province Network
inaccessible
Chinanet Beijing Province Network