Now You Can Change your Facebook Page URL

#facebook

When you create a Facebook Page, the system assigns a random URL to your page that looks something like this:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/**IceCream**/123456

When 25 or more users have “liked” your Facebook Page, you can choose an easy-to-remember username (or vanity URL) for your Page that may looks like this:

https://www.facebook.com/**IceCream**

Once you have claimed the URL (or username) for your Facebook Page, there was no option to change it. The only workaround was that you delete the old Facebook page (thus losing all the likes) and recreate a new one with the desired username (provided it is available).

Well that old policy seems to have changed recently and Facebook Page owners can now change the usernames of Pages that they are admin of. To get start, Open any of your Facebook Pages, go to Edit Page – > Update Info and click the “Change Username” link under the Username option. See video demo.

Also see: How to Create Custom Facebook Pages

Changing your Facebook Username – Things to Know

Before you change the URL, here are few things you should know:

  • When you pick a new URL for your Facebook Page, the old URL will no longer work (returns a 404). Therefore, make sure that you update any existing links in your web pages, email signatures, etc. that point to the old Facebook Page URL.
  • Be very careful when choosing the new URL for your Facebook Page because you are allowed to change the username of any Page only once.
  • Facebook Pages ignore periods (.) in the URL and they are also case insensitive. Thus facebook.com/icecream is same as facebook.com/ice.cream or even facebook.com/Ice.Cream.

The following video will quickly walk you through the process.

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻