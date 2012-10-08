What's the Business Model of Tech Companies?

How to Internet companies make money when the product is free?

Have you ever wondered how for-profit technology companies make money when they aren’t charging users a penny for the basic service? Are they following the freemium business model or is advertising the main source of revenue? Is the company profitable?

You can instantly find these answers on Quora or if the company is public, you can dig through their SEC filings or save some time and just bookmark this online chart.

This handy resource, prepared by SEER Interactive, shares the broader business model of the most well-known Internet companies from Dropbox to EverNote to Tumblr and you also get to know if the company is profitable or not.

LinkedIn makes money from advertising, from paid subscribers and they also sell professional data of job seekers to recruiters.

