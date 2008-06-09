The Most Popular WordPress Plug-In is Abandoned by its Author

#seo #wordpress

popular-wordpress-plugin

This chart will help you quickly visualize the popularity of “All In One SEO Pack” plug-in in the world of WordPress bloggers.

This SEO plug-in, that can help your WordPress blog rank better in Google, has been downloaded more number of times than any of other 2.3k WordPress plug-ins on the Internet according to wordpress.org.

seo-plugin

It is perfectly compatible with the current release of WordPress but the sad news is that the author of this plugin (uberdose) has decided to abandon his baby and will no longer release new updates in future.

There are no reasons specified except this brief message - “This plugin is no longer supported or maintained.”

Maybe “uberdose” is busy with other projects but he should consider handing over the reigns to another developer in the WordPress community so that this great plugin maintain its rank in the popularity charts. Thanks Donna.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻